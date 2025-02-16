Anson Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 289.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the period. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF comprises about 1.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $97.89.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

