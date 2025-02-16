Anson Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises about 2.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VONE stock opened at $278.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $224.66 and a fifty-two week high of $278.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

