Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 87,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANEB stock remained flat at $1.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Aron R. English bought 10,101,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,467,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,627. The trade was a 188.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 85.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

