Analyzing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BTC Digital has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Lufax -12.75% -3.63% -1.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BTC Digital and Lufax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $8.48 million 2.05 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Lufax $4.82 billion 0.52 $125.31 million ($0.77) -3.75

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTC Digital and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lufax 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lufax has a consensus price target of $2.98, indicating a potential upside of 3.12%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Summary

BTC Digital beats Lufax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

