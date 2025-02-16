Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Target Price at GBX 351

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 381.25 ($4.80).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 428.10 ($5.39) on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 455.44 ($5.73). The company has a market cap of £34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 412.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 377.29.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.
