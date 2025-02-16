Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.08. 18,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 38,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

