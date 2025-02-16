American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after buying an additional 1,391,859 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in American International Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,896,000 after buying an additional 880,625 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

