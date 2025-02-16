American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

