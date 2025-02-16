American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 2.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

