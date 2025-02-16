American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.94.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 203,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 303,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

