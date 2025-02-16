Amarillo National Bank Has $319,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amarillo National Bank cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $5,923,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

DHR stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.