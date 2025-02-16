AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Granite FO LLC increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite FO LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of ALTI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AlTi Global has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

