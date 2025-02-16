Allworth Financial LP Sells 26,690 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 343,875 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 694,749 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 213,511 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 111,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 97,356 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

