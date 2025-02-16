Allworth Financial LP Has $25.09 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,642 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

