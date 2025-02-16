Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,769 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE opened at $196.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $175.71 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

