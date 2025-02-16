Allworth Financial LP Buys 17,858 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.50 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

