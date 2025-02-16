Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,092 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 583.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

SPEM stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

