Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $22.55 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 487,178 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 102.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Entegris by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after acquiring an additional 500,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.