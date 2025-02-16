Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,324,000 after acquiring an additional 114,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,649,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 4.11.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

