Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $22,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 2,337.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,323 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 100.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 65,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

SK Telecom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.