Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 258,503 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 258,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,018,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 1,180.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of VSE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth about $394,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

VSE Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $67.82 and a 52-week high of $123.92.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.