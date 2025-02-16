AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,525,000 after purchasing an additional 538,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,661,000 after buying an additional 80,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

AGCO Stock Up 4.1 %

AGCO opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

