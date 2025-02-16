AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.65 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.89 ($0.11). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 9.11 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,522,004 shares trading hands.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of £77.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Transactions at AFC Energy

In other AFC Energy news, insider Karl Bostock bought 250,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,319.70). Also, insider Gary Bullard bought 200,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,655.76). Company insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

