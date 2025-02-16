Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading 27.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 16,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 19,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Adya Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Adya Company Profile

Adya Inc provides telecommunication and technology services to residential and business customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

Further Reading

