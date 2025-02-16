Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMS. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,927,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 46,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

