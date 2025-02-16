Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. 888,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,743. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

