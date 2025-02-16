Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASO
Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. 888,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,743. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
Further Reading
