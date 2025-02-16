Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,694 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $26,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 362.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,630 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,631,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,574,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 88,379 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

