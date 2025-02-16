ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.