ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
NYSE VLO opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
