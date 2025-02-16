ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

