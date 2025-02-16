695 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $639.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
