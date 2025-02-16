5,392 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

