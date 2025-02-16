491 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Hess by 22.7% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 59.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Hess by 157.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Hess Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HES opened at $146.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $18,385,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,047,849.52. The trade was a 36.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

