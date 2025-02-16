4,558 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.93 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

