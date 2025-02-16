4,558 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.