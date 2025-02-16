370,113 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Next Level Wealth Planning LLC

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 370,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,315,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 136,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,686,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,255,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.9% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SCHG stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
