24,995 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,349 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after buying an additional 239,773 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.