2,377 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.86. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

