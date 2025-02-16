2,039 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $233.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

