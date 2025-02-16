1,311 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Stanich Group LLC

Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stanich Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $583.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $584.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.55. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $510.45 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

