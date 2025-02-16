1,080 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Realty Income by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.