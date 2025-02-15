Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for PCRX Earnings

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 269.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 288,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $493,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

