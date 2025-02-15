XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). 3,388,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.05) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.48) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The company has a market capitalization of £795.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.16.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne purchased 13,033 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £45,485.17 ($57,250.06). Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

