XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). 3,388,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.48) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.05) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £795.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 343.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne purchased 13,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,250.06). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

