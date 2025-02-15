WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 155,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 63,762 shares.The stock last traded at $63.89 and had previously closed at $63.34.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $993.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPS. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 73.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 428,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

