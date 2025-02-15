WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.41 and last traded at $79.41. 18,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 29,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 303,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 6,401.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 291,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $14,402,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

