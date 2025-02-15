WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 116.8% in January

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the January 15th total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. WiSA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WiSA Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on WiSA Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Further Reading

