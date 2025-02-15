Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.59. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,021 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.8 %
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
