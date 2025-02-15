Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.01), with a volume of 27641482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.67.
Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.
The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.
