Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 3471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Westaim Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $512.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 284.74%.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

