Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.980-1.020 EPS.

Wendy’s Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WEN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 8,626,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,512. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

